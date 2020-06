Amenities

Welcome home to Casta Del Sol 55+ living. This Narciso model is located in a serene and private setting with hedge and greenbelt and is an end unit. Enter from tiled front porch into hallway with sunlight tube giving light without heat. Front bedroom features plantation shutters and mirrored wardrobe. Den/Office/3rd bedroom has slider to side yard and plantation shutters. Hall bath features shower with window. Master suite has two closets, tub with shower. Kitchen is light and bright with direct access to the formal dining room. Lovely private patio off living room. Newer carpet and ceramic tile throughout. Direct access two car garage with room for your full size washer and dryer. Newer water heater and H/Vac system have been recently serviced and are ready for summer. Lovely Home!!! - Contact Boker Yaruss at 949 929 7187 for a private showing.