Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27431 Via Amistoso

27431 via Amistoso · No Longer Available
Location

27431 via Amistoso, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Mission Viejo home on a large pool sized lot at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Meticulously upgraded with a spacious, open floor plan. The kitchen is remodeled and includes custom cabinets with soft close drawers, deep drawers for pots, large center island, stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher, and serving areas inside and out. Upgrades include double-pane windows, solid doors, wood flooring, crown moldings, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, remodeled bathrooms, and patio cafe lights for backyard gatherings. Master suite has a retreat with fireplace and a large balcony with sunset views. The three bedrooms are oversized and the loft, which is currently used as an office, can easily be converted to a fourth. The three car garage has cabinets galore, extra overhead storage, a jack shaft garage opener so taller trucks/SUVs can park and an additional electrical sub panel inside the garage for workshop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27431 Via Amistoso have any available units?
27431 Via Amistoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27431 Via Amistoso have?
Some of 27431 Via Amistoso's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27431 Via Amistoso currently offering any rent specials?
27431 Via Amistoso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27431 Via Amistoso pet-friendly?
No, 27431 Via Amistoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27431 Via Amistoso offer parking?
Yes, 27431 Via Amistoso does offer parking.
Does 27431 Via Amistoso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27431 Via Amistoso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27431 Via Amistoso have a pool?
Yes, 27431 Via Amistoso has a pool.
Does 27431 Via Amistoso have accessible units?
No, 27431 Via Amistoso does not have accessible units.
Does 27431 Via Amistoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27431 Via Amistoso has units with dishwashers.
Does 27431 Via Amistoso have units with air conditioning?
No, 27431 Via Amistoso does not have units with air conditioning.
