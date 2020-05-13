27431 Via Amistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Mission Viejo home on a large pool sized lot at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Meticulously upgraded with a spacious, open floor plan. The kitchen is remodeled and includes custom cabinets with soft close drawers, deep drawers for pots, large center island, stainless steel appliances, new dishwasher, and serving areas inside and out. Upgrades include double-pane windows, solid doors, wood flooring, crown moldings, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, remodeled bathrooms, and patio cafe lights for backyard gatherings. Master suite has a retreat with fireplace and a large balcony with sunset views. The three bedrooms are oversized and the loft, which is currently used as an office, can easily be converted to a fourth. The three car garage has cabinets galore, extra overhead storage, a jack shaft garage opener so taller trucks/SUVs can park and an additional electrical sub panel inside the garage for workshop.