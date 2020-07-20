All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27335 Jardines
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:08 AM

27335 Jardines

27335 Jardines · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

27335 Jardines, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Premium View of Open Lush Greenspace adjoining the backyard with gas-line Fire-Pit. This home is not to be missed: Quiet, private interior location near greenbelts, schools. Incredible open views of hills & City lights, Ladera Ranch, Canyon areas. Better than new, includes newer GE 5 burner gas range, newer Amana dishwasher, double pane windows and sliders. Newly installed wall to wall carpeting & pad throughout living areas and bedrooms, Accesss to washer & dryer hook ups in laundry area. Large concrete patio area with open views. Master bedroom with mirror slider & bath with shower. Large open kitchen with large designer tiling, ample cabinetry & connected laundry area. Detached 2 car garage with sectional automatic garage doors; Close to Freeways, shops, restaurants, services, Post Office, Saddleback College, Shops at Mission Viejo, Elementary School. Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27335 Jardines have any available units?
27335 Jardines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27335 Jardines have?
Some of 27335 Jardines's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27335 Jardines currently offering any rent specials?
27335 Jardines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27335 Jardines pet-friendly?
No, 27335 Jardines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27335 Jardines offer parking?
Yes, 27335 Jardines offers parking.
Does 27335 Jardines have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27335 Jardines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27335 Jardines have a pool?
No, 27335 Jardines does not have a pool.
Does 27335 Jardines have accessible units?
No, 27335 Jardines does not have accessible units.
Does 27335 Jardines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27335 Jardines has units with dishwashers.
Does 27335 Jardines have units with air conditioning?
No, 27335 Jardines does not have units with air conditioning.
