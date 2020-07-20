27335 Jardines

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Premium View of Open Lush Greenspace adjoining the backyard with gas-line Fire-Pit. This home is not to be missed: Quiet, private interior location near greenbelts, schools. Incredible open views of hills & City lights, Ladera Ranch, Canyon areas. Better than new, includes newer GE 5 burner gas range, newer Amana dishwasher, double pane windows and sliders. Newly installed wall to wall carpeting & pad throughout living areas and bedrooms, Accesss to washer & dryer hook ups in laundry area. Large concrete patio area with open views. Master bedroom with mirror slider & bath with shower. Large open kitchen with large designer tiling, ample cabinetry & connected laundry area. Detached 2 car garage with sectional automatic garage doors; Close to Freeways, shops, restaurants, services, Post Office, Saddleback College, Shops at Mission Viejo, Elementary School. Won't last.