27256 Miraflores

Fabulous Single Level Home with Entertaining Backyard, in a Desirable Cul-de-Sac/Corner Location in South Mission Viejo! Wrap around yard includes beautiful hardscape with many seating and patio areas, a spa, firepit, built-in “rock” drink cooler, and sunken BBQ island with bar-seating for many! Fully covered patio area provides outdoor living space year round! Inside, this 3 bed/2 bath home is comfortably proportioned, featuring both living room and master with soaring ceilings, and a large kitchen with granite countertops, stylish backsplash, stainless appliances, dining area, and sliding doors to the great yard. Great energy conserving improvements include solar system by Solar City, Anderson Windows, attic fan and attic insulation, Nest thermostat. Both baths are beautifully remodeled with shaker cabinets, glass tile accents, sleek fixtures, and frameless shower doors. Additional amenities include: a tile fireplace with mantle and hearth, “stone-look” tile flooring, ceiling fans, upgraded 6 panel doors and framing, plantation shutters, and sliding barn doors to master bath! Garage includes reinforced rafters for storage, and a workbench! Located walking distance to Cordova Park, Felipe Tennis and Recreation Center and Carl Hankey School. Close to The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Hospital, and to numerous hiking & biking trails. Simply a great place to call home!