27182 Soledad

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Finally a place to call home! Gorgeous 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths and a bonus room on a single loaded street. Tropical landscape and new stacked stone hardscape throughout the front and back yards. Double entry doors with etched glass leads you into an impressive living room dining room combination. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances with a 6 burner gas stove. Nice size family room with fireplace, surround sound and built in shelves. Downstairs bedroom with complete bathroom. Upstairs you will find a huge master retreat with outside decking overlooking a natural preserve. (No houses behind you). Master bath with sunken tub, separate shower and 3 closets. 3 additional bedrooms some with built ins and finally a separate stairway to the bonus room complete with built-in shelves and a separate air conditioner. Attached 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Home has a new fire retardant roof, new windows and doors, 75 gallon water heater and upgraded air conditioner. The interior includes custom paint, upgraded baseboards, crown molding, porcelain tile, recessed lighting and remodeled bathrooms. This is no ordinary lease! Mission Viejo lake rights included