All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27182 Soledad.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27182 Soledad
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

27182 Soledad

27182 Soledad · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27182 Soledad, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Finally a place to call home! Gorgeous 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths and a bonus room on a single loaded street. Tropical landscape and new stacked stone hardscape throughout the front and back yards. Double entry doors with etched glass leads you into an impressive living room dining room combination. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances with a 6 burner gas stove. Nice size family room with fireplace, surround sound and built in shelves. Downstairs bedroom with complete bathroom. Upstairs you will find a huge master retreat with outside decking overlooking a natural preserve. (No houses behind you). Master bath with sunken tub, separate shower and 3 closets. 3 additional bedrooms some with built ins and finally a separate stairway to the bonus room complete with built-in shelves and a separate air conditioner. Attached 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Home has a new fire retardant roof, new windows and doors, 75 gallon water heater and upgraded air conditioner. The interior includes custom paint, upgraded baseboards, crown molding, porcelain tile, recessed lighting and remodeled bathrooms. This is no ordinary lease! Mission Viejo lake rights included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27182 Soledad have any available units?
27182 Soledad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27182 Soledad have?
Some of 27182 Soledad's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27182 Soledad currently offering any rent specials?
27182 Soledad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27182 Soledad pet-friendly?
No, 27182 Soledad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27182 Soledad offer parking?
Yes, 27182 Soledad offers parking.
Does 27182 Soledad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27182 Soledad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27182 Soledad have a pool?
No, 27182 Soledad does not have a pool.
Does 27182 Soledad have accessible units?
No, 27182 Soledad does not have accessible units.
Does 27182 Soledad have units with dishwashers?
No, 27182 Soledad does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27182 Soledad have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27182 Soledad has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside