27130 S Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with a gorgeous view!! This perfect home features 3 bedrooms and a downstairs office that can be used as a fourth bedroom, 4 bathrooms and three car garage with epoxy flooring and built in cabinets. The main floor features elegant travertine flooring, high ceiling, recess lighting, costume paint 3 fireplaces, light and bright family room, living room and dining room with lots of windows to enjoy the beautiful views and a spacious gourmet kitchen. Second floor features a master bedroom with balcony and fireplace, two other spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, New Carpet,New paint. This beautiful home is a must see.Excellent award winning Schools and Lake Mission Viejo privileges. Don't miss out on this amazing Home..Great value!