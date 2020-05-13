27015 Fortrose

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated, end unit in the Highland Park community. This home is tucked within the community and located on a corner lot with plenty of parking near by. Home features kitchen with new counter tops. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs and laminate flooring upstairs. A living room with a fireplace. The master bedroom with a walk-in closet and the master bathroom has been completely redone - new tiled shower, tub, vanity, and flooring. All bedrooms feature ceiling fans and mirrored wardrobes. Spacious patio with astro-turf and vinyl fencing. A 2 car garage with direct access and inside laundry - washer and dryer included. Conveniently located, close to shopping and dining.