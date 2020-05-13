All apartments in Mission Viejo
27015 Fortrose

27015 Fortrose · No Longer Available
Location

27015 Fortrose, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated, end unit in the Highland Park community. This home is tucked within the community and located on a corner lot with plenty of parking near by. Home features kitchen with new counter tops. Tile flooring throughout the downstairs and laminate flooring upstairs. A living room with a fireplace. The master bedroom with a walk-in closet and the master bathroom has been completely redone - new tiled shower, tub, vanity, and flooring. All bedrooms feature ceiling fans and mirrored wardrobes. Spacious patio with astro-turf and vinyl fencing. A 2 car garage with direct access and inside laundry - washer and dryer included. Conveniently located, close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27015 Fortrose have any available units?
27015 Fortrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27015 Fortrose have?
Some of 27015 Fortrose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27015 Fortrose currently offering any rent specials?
27015 Fortrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27015 Fortrose pet-friendly?
No, 27015 Fortrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27015 Fortrose offer parking?
Yes, 27015 Fortrose offers parking.
Does 27015 Fortrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27015 Fortrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27015 Fortrose have a pool?
No, 27015 Fortrose does not have a pool.
Does 27015 Fortrose have accessible units?
No, 27015 Fortrose does not have accessible units.
Does 27015 Fortrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27015 Fortrose has units with dishwashers.
Does 27015 Fortrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 27015 Fortrose does not have units with air conditioning.
