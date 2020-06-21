All apartments in Mission Viejo
26822 Avenida Domingo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

26822 Avenida Domingo

26822 Avenida Domingo · (949) 369-5555 ext. 1027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26822 Avenida Domingo, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26822 Avenida Domingo · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcoming Mid-Century Home! - Mid- Century home available! The Mid- Century home is located in Mission Viejo, it promotes four spacious bedrooms and two REMODELED bathrooms. The Mid- Century home welcomes you with an immense front yard with french front doors and an attached two garage. As you enter the home, you are greeted with a commodious living room, a fireplace and high ceilings. Once you make your way to the kitchen you will find plenty of counter-space, stainless steel appliances and an art deco chandelier next to the kitchen is the large dining room that has windows that face the enormous backyard. The backyard has an abundance space to host entertainment. The three bedrooms also feature windows allowing a lot of natural light and ample closet space, all with different closet door frames giving the home a unique touch.

A property you have to see and will not want to miss! Contact us today!

DRE: 01197438

(RLNE5831298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26822 Avenida Domingo have any available units?
26822 Avenida Domingo has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26822 Avenida Domingo have?
Some of 26822 Avenida Domingo's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26822 Avenida Domingo currently offering any rent specials?
26822 Avenida Domingo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26822 Avenida Domingo pet-friendly?
No, 26822 Avenida Domingo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26822 Avenida Domingo offer parking?
Yes, 26822 Avenida Domingo does offer parking.
Does 26822 Avenida Domingo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26822 Avenida Domingo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26822 Avenida Domingo have a pool?
No, 26822 Avenida Domingo does not have a pool.
Does 26822 Avenida Domingo have accessible units?
No, 26822 Avenida Domingo does not have accessible units.
Does 26822 Avenida Domingo have units with dishwashers?
No, 26822 Avenida Domingo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26822 Avenida Domingo have units with air conditioning?
No, 26822 Avenida Domingo does not have units with air conditioning.
