26822 Avenida Domingo

Welcoming Mid-Century Home! - Mid- Century home available! The Mid- Century home is located in Mission Viejo, it promotes four spacious bedrooms and two REMODELED bathrooms. The Mid- Century home welcomes you with an immense front yard with french front doors and an attached two garage. As you enter the home, you are greeted with a commodious living room, a fireplace and high ceilings. Once you make your way to the kitchen you will find plenty of counter-space, stainless steel appliances and an art deco chandelier next to the kitchen is the large dining room that has windows that face the enormous backyard. The backyard has an abundance space to host entertainment. The three bedrooms also feature windows allowing a lot of natural light and ample closet space, all with different closet door frames giving the home a unique touch.



