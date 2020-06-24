26692 Brandon

Amenities
Gorgeous inside & out! This spacious home features 3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms & tons of upgrades. As you enter the home you are greeted by the formal living & dining room w/soaring ceilings & large windows accented by Plantation shutters. Retreat to the rear of the home & you will be delighted by the open concept great room w/ hardwood floors, custom built-ins, French doors, recessed lighting & a pre-wired high-end sound system with built-in Bowers & Wilkens speakers. The beautiful kitchen features maple cabinets, a center island to gather around, a cook's pantry with pull out drawers & a new high-end Bosch dishwasher. Upstairs features the master suite with a custom cedar lined walk-in closet & a remodeled bathroom with granite counters & a large soaking tub. The two secondary bedrooms have access to Jack & Jill bathroom with dual sinks & plenty of breathing room. The garage has a brand new garage door, Epoxy flooring, ceiling storage racks & a row of cabinets for additional storage. Neutral colors throughout so all you do is pack your suitcase. The low maintenance backyard includes a trellis gazebo, a flowing rock waterfall & plenty of fruit trees. Overall this is a great home in a great location within walking distance of the award-winning Bathgate school, close to shopping, restaurants, & freeway and more. Available to view immediately for June 1st move-in.