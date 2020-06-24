All apartments in Mission Viejo
26692 Brandon
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

26692 Brandon

26692 Brandon · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

26692 Brandon, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Auburn Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous inside & out! This spacious home features 3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms & tons of upgrades. As you enter the home you are greeted by the formal living & dining room w/soaring ceilings & large windows accented by Plantation shutters. Retreat to the rear of the home & you will be delighted by the open concept great room w/ hardwood floors, custom built-ins, French doors, recessed lighting & a pre-wired high-end sound system with built-in Bowers & Wilkens speakers. The beautiful kitchen features maple cabinets, a center island to gather around, a cook's pantry with pull out drawers & a new high-end Bosch dishwasher. Upstairs features the master suite with a custom cedar lined walk-in closet & a remodeled bathroom with granite counters & a large soaking tub. The two secondary bedrooms have access to Jack & Jill bathroom with dual sinks & plenty of breathing room. The garage has a brand new garage door, Epoxy flooring, ceiling storage racks & a row of cabinets for additional storage. Neutral colors throughout so all you do is pack your suitcase. The low maintenance backyard includes a trellis gazebo, a flowing rock waterfall & plenty of fruit trees. Overall this is a great home in a great location within walking distance of the award-winning Bathgate school, close to shopping, restaurants, & freeway and more. Available to view immediately for June 1st move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26692 Brandon have any available units?
26692 Brandon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26692 Brandon have?
Some of 26692 Brandon's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26692 Brandon currently offering any rent specials?
26692 Brandon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26692 Brandon pet-friendly?
No, 26692 Brandon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26692 Brandon offer parking?
Yes, 26692 Brandon offers parking.
Does 26692 Brandon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26692 Brandon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26692 Brandon have a pool?
No, 26692 Brandon does not have a pool.
Does 26692 Brandon have accessible units?
No, 26692 Brandon does not have accessible units.
Does 26692 Brandon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26692 Brandon has units with dishwashers.
Does 26692 Brandon have units with air conditioning?
No, 26692 Brandon does not have units with air conditioning.
