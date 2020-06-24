26692 Brandon

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous inside & out! This spacious home features 3 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms & tons of upgrades. As you enter the home you are greeted by the formal living & dining room w/soaring ceilings & large windows accented by Plantation shutters. Retreat to the rear of the home & you will be delighted by the open concept great room w/ hardwood floors, custom built-ins, French doors, recessed lighting & a pre-wired high-end sound system with built-in Bowers & Wilkens speakers. The beautiful kitchen features maple cabinets, a center island to gather around, a cook's pantry with pull out drawers & a new high-end Bosch dishwasher. Upstairs features the master suite with a custom cedar lined walk-in closet & a remodeled bathroom with granite counters & a large soaking tub. The two secondary bedrooms have access to Jack & Jill bathroom with dual sinks & plenty of breathing room. The garage has a brand new garage door, Epoxy flooring, ceiling storage racks & a row of cabinets for additional storage. Neutral colors throughout so all you do is pack your suitcase. The low maintenance backyard includes a trellis gazebo, a flowing rock waterfall & plenty of fruit trees. Overall this is a great home in a great location within walking distance of the award-winning Bathgate school, close to shopping, restaurants, & freeway and more. Available to view immediately for June 1st move-in.