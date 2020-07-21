26516 Aracena Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

PRICE REDUCED! Single Story MV House - Tremendous privacy and great views from this single story house. Very conveniently located (within walking distance) to award winning intermediate and high schools, this property is also close to shopping, restaurants, assoc. pool and tennis, and freeway access for commuters. The well cared-for interior offers carpet and wood laminate flooring, and several built-in book shelves. The formal living room is separate from the family room, in which you will find a cozy fireplace. Lease price includes trash service, gardener service, and membership to the MV Swim and Racquet Club. Also includes refrigerator (without warranty). The pool-sized yard offers a good sized lawn, a covered patio, and planters waiting for your green thumb!



(RLNE5118759)