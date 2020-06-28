26492 Via Conchita

Amenities

Windows galore! Beautiful single-story, light and bright, 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home in mature family-friendly neighborhood in the heart of Mission Viejo. Enjoy large kitchen with eating area, formal dining room and living room, cathedral ceiling, laundry room, and large and very private front and back patios. Elegant and easy-to-maintain tile in the entry, kitchen, living room, dining room, hall, one bedroom, bathrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom has double-sink vanity area and separate toilet and shower area. Second bathroom has shower over the tub. New over-the-range microwave oven, new laminate flooring in two of the bedrooms, new window blinds throughout, new mirrored closet doors in master bedroom, fresh interior paint, granite counter tops in bathrooms, and recently installed sprinkler system for low maintenance landscape. Convenient double doors in a secondary bathroom and between the garage and the laundry area. The laundry area has connection for gas dryer. Close to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment, and access to freeways. Landlord pays for gardening service. This is a must-see!