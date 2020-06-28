All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26492 Via Conchita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26492 Via Conchita
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

26492 Via Conchita

26492 via Conchita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26492 via Conchita, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Windows galore! Beautiful single-story, light and bright, 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home in mature family-friendly neighborhood in the heart of Mission Viejo. Enjoy large kitchen with eating area, formal dining room and living room, cathedral ceiling, laundry room, and large and very private front and back patios. Elegant and easy-to-maintain tile in the entry, kitchen, living room, dining room, hall, one bedroom, bathrooms and laundry room. Master bedroom has double-sink vanity area and separate toilet and shower area. Second bathroom has shower over the tub. New over-the-range microwave oven, new laminate flooring in two of the bedrooms, new window blinds throughout, new mirrored closet doors in master bedroom, fresh interior paint, granite counter tops in bathrooms, and recently installed sprinkler system for low maintenance landscape. Convenient double doors in a secondary bathroom and between the garage and the laundry area. The laundry area has connection for gas dryer. Close to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment, and access to freeways. Landlord pays for gardening service. This is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26492 Via Conchita have any available units?
26492 Via Conchita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26492 Via Conchita have?
Some of 26492 Via Conchita's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26492 Via Conchita currently offering any rent specials?
26492 Via Conchita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26492 Via Conchita pet-friendly?
No, 26492 Via Conchita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26492 Via Conchita offer parking?
Yes, 26492 Via Conchita offers parking.
Does 26492 Via Conchita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26492 Via Conchita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26492 Via Conchita have a pool?
No, 26492 Via Conchita does not have a pool.
Does 26492 Via Conchita have accessible units?
No, 26492 Via Conchita does not have accessible units.
Does 26492 Via Conchita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26492 Via Conchita has units with dishwashers.
Does 26492 Via Conchita have units with air conditioning?
No, 26492 Via Conchita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside