26472 Montecito Lane

This is the Seville house that you have been waiting for! Located in one of Orange County's most sought after cities to live. Views for miles! Come relax and enjoy the beautiful southern California sunsets while enjoying a swim in your own pool and spa. Perfect for those family BBQs. The property has neutral tiled floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Newer windows and doors. This more than functional floor plan offers plenty of downstairs living space with a living room, formal dining room and family room with fireplace. Mud room and 1/2 bath also located downstairs. Upstairs you will find all five bedrooms. Two bedrooms are ensuites. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. The front and backyards are fully fenced. Newer A/C unit and pool pump equipment. The house is located close to many parks, shopping, restaurants and Saddleback College. This is a must see!