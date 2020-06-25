All apartments in Mission Viejo
26472 Montecito Lane

26472 Montecito Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26472 Montecito Lane, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This is the Seville house that you have been waiting for! Located in one of Orange County's most sought after cities to live. Views for miles! Come relax and enjoy the beautiful southern California sunsets while enjoying a swim in your own pool and spa. Perfect for those family BBQs. The property has neutral tiled floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Newer windows and doors. This more than functional floor plan offers plenty of downstairs living space with a living room, formal dining room and family room with fireplace. Mud room and 1/2 bath also located downstairs. Upstairs you will find all five bedrooms. Two bedrooms are ensuites. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. The front and backyards are fully fenced. Newer A/C unit and pool pump equipment. The house is located close to many parks, shopping, restaurants and Saddleback College. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26472 Montecito Lane have any available units?
26472 Montecito Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26472 Montecito Lane have?
Some of 26472 Montecito Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26472 Montecito Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26472 Montecito Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26472 Montecito Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26472 Montecito Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26472 Montecito Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26472 Montecito Lane offers parking.
Does 26472 Montecito Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26472 Montecito Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26472 Montecito Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26472 Montecito Lane has a pool.
Does 26472 Montecito Lane have accessible units?
No, 26472 Montecito Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26472 Montecito Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26472 Montecito Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 26472 Montecito Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26472 Montecito Lane has units with air conditioning.
