All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26341 Ambia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26341 Ambia
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

26341 Ambia

26341 Ambia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26341 Ambia, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

putting green
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Short Term Rental Located in the Highly Sought after Mission Viejo Signature Homes, this amazing property is sure to please with its flag lot and California outdoor living. This spacious lot offers a palm lined driveway, pool and spa, paddle tennis court, putting green and large outdoor kitchen with flat screen TV all set in a tropical setting . The inside has plenty of natural lighting. Four bedrooms and three baths. Perfect for the active lifestyle that enjoys being outside. The home comes fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26341 Ambia have any available units?
26341 Ambia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26341 Ambia have?
Some of 26341 Ambia's amenities include putting green, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26341 Ambia currently offering any rent specials?
26341 Ambia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26341 Ambia pet-friendly?
No, 26341 Ambia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26341 Ambia offer parking?
Yes, 26341 Ambia offers parking.
Does 26341 Ambia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26341 Ambia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26341 Ambia have a pool?
Yes, 26341 Ambia has a pool.
Does 26341 Ambia have accessible units?
No, 26341 Ambia does not have accessible units.
Does 26341 Ambia have units with dishwashers?
No, 26341 Ambia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26341 Ambia have units with air conditioning?
No, 26341 Ambia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside