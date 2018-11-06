26341 Ambia

Amenities

Short Term Rental Located in the Highly Sought after Mission Viejo Signature Homes, this amazing property is sure to please with its flag lot and California outdoor living. This spacious lot offers a palm lined driveway, pool and spa, paddle tennis court, putting green and large outdoor kitchen with flat screen TV all set in a tropical setting . The inside has plenty of natural lighting. Four bedrooms and three baths. Perfect for the active lifestyle that enjoys being outside. The home comes fully furnished.