Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26305 Cannes Cir
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

26305 Cannes Cir

26305 Cannes Circle · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Location

26305 Cannes Circle, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Califia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Enormous Modern 4DB/3BA Cul De Sac Home in Mission Viejo - At the end of a quiet cul de sac at the top of a hill overlooking the rest of Mission Viejo you will find the home of your dreams. This sprawling two story, 2,916sqft home features beautiful wood floors in the living and dining rooms, new plush carpeting in the hallways and bedrooms, and stunning custom tile work and cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Two fireplaces, one in the living room, one in the master bedroom. Wonderful inset lighting, and over-sized windows in every room. In the vast kitchen no detail has been overlooked. Stunning granite counter-tops are accented by the stainless steel appliances and accompanying built-in wine rack.

The back yard has the same feel as the rest of the home. Perfect for a family or for entertaining you will find the enormous windows and windowed doors into the kitchen and great room make everything feel more open and inviting. Lounge outside in perfect California weather, or fire up the grill and cook some great food, or take a seat at the "tikibar" and just relax.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted. Renters liability insurance is required.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5164292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26305 Cannes Cir have any available units?
26305 Cannes Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26305 Cannes Cir have?
Some of 26305 Cannes Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26305 Cannes Cir currently offering any rent specials?
26305 Cannes Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26305 Cannes Cir pet-friendly?
No, 26305 Cannes Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26305 Cannes Cir offer parking?
No, 26305 Cannes Cir does not offer parking.
Does 26305 Cannes Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26305 Cannes Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26305 Cannes Cir have a pool?
No, 26305 Cannes Cir does not have a pool.
Does 26305 Cannes Cir have accessible units?
Yes, 26305 Cannes Cir has accessible units.
Does 26305 Cannes Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 26305 Cannes Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26305 Cannes Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 26305 Cannes Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
