26305 Cannes Cir

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel clubhouse fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse bbq/grill

Enormous Modern 4DB/3BA Cul De Sac Home in Mission Viejo - At the end of a quiet cul de sac at the top of a hill overlooking the rest of Mission Viejo you will find the home of your dreams. This sprawling two story, 2,916sqft home features beautiful wood floors in the living and dining rooms, new plush carpeting in the hallways and bedrooms, and stunning custom tile work and cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms.



Two fireplaces, one in the living room, one in the master bedroom. Wonderful inset lighting, and over-sized windows in every room. In the vast kitchen no detail has been overlooked. Stunning granite counter-tops are accented by the stainless steel appliances and accompanying built-in wine rack.



The back yard has the same feel as the rest of the home. Perfect for a family or for entertaining you will find the enormous windows and windowed doors into the kitchen and great room make everything feel more open and inviting. Lounge outside in perfect California weather, or fire up the grill and cook some great food, or take a seat at the "tikibar" and just relax.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted. Renters liability insurance is required.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5164292)