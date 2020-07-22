26251 Verona Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home for RENT in Mission Viejo. Elegance and comfort match perfectly in this cul-de-sac home. This 4 bedroom and 3 bath in most shout after neighborhood of Califia in Mission Viejo. Freshly painted though out. This home has formal living and dinning room with plantation shutters and high ceilings. Brand new top of the line laminate flooring. Kitchen with granite counters and 6 months old brand new stainless steel appliances the nook area in the kitchen over looks peaceful back yard. Family room with granite covered gas fire place and beautiful White mental. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs as well as inside laundry room with storage cabinets. Master bedroom has remodeled master bath and walk in closet with built in cabinets. Other two bedrooms are also good size with lots of natural light. There is large size walk in linen closet upstairs with built ins. Brand new repiping with all new faucets and low flush toilets. 3 car garage has plenty of storage cabinets. Very clean, light and bright this home is located walking distance to award winning Elementary school, Parks, Shops at Mission viejo and Mission Hospital as well as Saddleback college. Lake Mission Viejo privileges. Small dog allowed with owner approval and pet deposit.