26251 Verona Pl
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

26251 Verona Pl

26251 Verona Place · No Longer Available
Location

26251 Verona Place, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Califia

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home for RENT in Mission Viejo. Elegance and comfort match perfectly in this cul-de-sac home. This 4 bedroom and 3 bath in most shout after neighborhood of Califia in Mission Viejo. Freshly painted though out. This home has formal living and dinning room with plantation shutters and high ceilings. Brand new top of the line laminate flooring. Kitchen with granite counters and 6 months old brand new stainless steel appliances the nook area in the kitchen over looks peaceful back yard. Family room with granite covered gas fire place and beautiful White mental. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs as well as inside laundry room with storage cabinets. Master bedroom has remodeled master bath and walk in closet with built in cabinets. Other two bedrooms are also good size with lots of natural light. There is large size walk in linen closet upstairs with built ins. Brand new repiping with all new faucets and low flush toilets. 3 car garage has plenty of storage cabinets. Very clean, light and bright this home is located walking distance to award winning Elementary school, Parks, Shops at Mission viejo and Mission Hospital as well as Saddleback college. Lake Mission Viejo privileges. Small dog allowed with owner approval and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26251 Verona Pl have any available units?
26251 Verona Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26251 Verona Pl have?
Some of 26251 Verona Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26251 Verona Pl currently offering any rent specials?
26251 Verona Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26251 Verona Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 26251 Verona Pl is pet friendly.
Does 26251 Verona Pl offer parking?
Yes, 26251 Verona Pl offers parking.
Does 26251 Verona Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26251 Verona Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26251 Verona Pl have a pool?
No, 26251 Verona Pl does not have a pool.
Does 26251 Verona Pl have accessible units?
No, 26251 Verona Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 26251 Verona Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26251 Verona Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 26251 Verona Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 26251 Verona Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
