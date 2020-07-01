All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated February 5 2020

26224 Devonshire

Location

26224 Devonshire, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this beautiful, remodeled home in the much-desired community of Greystone. This corner, end unit is one of the largest floor plans. There are 3 bedrooms plus a large loft and 2.5 baths. Lots of natural light in this home. Enter this home to wood laminate flooring and a spacious family room with dual fireplace that opens up on the opposite side to another living area or separate dining room. Dramatic high ceilings. Plantation shutters in the dining room. New paint throughout. Large family room houses a built in entertainment center, dual room faced fireplace. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and tons of counter space. Additional separate pantry. Upstairs there is a double door entry master suite with its own balcony. Walk in closet and secondary closet. Remodeled master bathroom with granite counter tops and new dual vanity. Additional storage cabinet. Remodeled shower - beautiful. Upper secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. New shower decorative surround and new vanity. Downstairs patio area for enjoying the CA weather, entertaining with friends, or simply relaxing. 2 car direct access attached garage. Award winning Bathgate Elementary School and parks. Close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26224 Devonshire have any available units?
26224 Devonshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26224 Devonshire have?
Some of 26224 Devonshire's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26224 Devonshire currently offering any rent specials?
26224 Devonshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26224 Devonshire pet-friendly?
No, 26224 Devonshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26224 Devonshire offer parking?
Yes, 26224 Devonshire offers parking.
Does 26224 Devonshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26224 Devonshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26224 Devonshire have a pool?
No, 26224 Devonshire does not have a pool.
Does 26224 Devonshire have accessible units?
No, 26224 Devonshire does not have accessible units.
Does 26224 Devonshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 26224 Devonshire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26224 Devonshire have units with air conditioning?
No, 26224 Devonshire does not have units with air conditioning.

