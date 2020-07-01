26224 Devonshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this beautiful, remodeled home in the much-desired community of Greystone. This corner, end unit is one of the largest floor plans. There are 3 bedrooms plus a large loft and 2.5 baths. Lots of natural light in this home. Enter this home to wood laminate flooring and a spacious family room with dual fireplace that opens up on the opposite side to another living area or separate dining room. Dramatic high ceilings. Plantation shutters in the dining room. New paint throughout. Large family room houses a built in entertainment center, dual room faced fireplace. Kitchen has new granite counter tops and tons of counter space. Additional separate pantry. Upstairs there is a double door entry master suite with its own balcony. Walk in closet and secondary closet. Remodeled master bathroom with granite counter tops and new dual vanity. Additional storage cabinet. Remodeled shower - beautiful. Upper secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. New shower decorative surround and new vanity. Downstairs patio area for enjoying the CA weather, entertaining with friends, or simply relaxing. 2 car direct access attached garage. Award winning Bathgate Elementary School and parks. Close to everything.