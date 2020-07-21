All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26215 La Real.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26215 La Real
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

26215 La Real

26215 La Real · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

26215 La Real, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy one bedroom, one bath single level condo in popular "Las Palmas" neighborhood! Private Master Suite with walk-in closet! Rare model with attached garage and large private balcony patio! Extra private with nobody above or below! Central heating and air conditioning! Inside laundry! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included! Water and trash service included! Just re-piped with all new PEX water lines! Ideally located close to freeways, toll roads and Irvine Spectrum! Minutes to Saddleback College, Irvine Valley College and UC Irvine! Walk to nearby park, shops and restaurants! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included! Hurry on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26215 La Real have any available units?
26215 La Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26215 La Real have?
Some of 26215 La Real's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26215 La Real currently offering any rent specials?
26215 La Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26215 La Real pet-friendly?
No, 26215 La Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26215 La Real offer parking?
Yes, 26215 La Real offers parking.
Does 26215 La Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26215 La Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26215 La Real have a pool?
No, 26215 La Real does not have a pool.
Does 26215 La Real have accessible units?
No, 26215 La Real does not have accessible units.
Does 26215 La Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 26215 La Real does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26215 La Real have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26215 La Real has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMission Viejo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mission Viejo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside