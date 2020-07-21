26215 La Real

Amenities

Cozy one bedroom, one bath single level condo in popular "Las Palmas" neighborhood! Private Master Suite with walk-in closet! Rare model with attached garage and large private balcony patio! Extra private with nobody above or below! Central heating and air conditioning! Inside laundry! Washer and dryer and refrigerator included! Water and trash service included! Just re-piped with all new PEX water lines! Ideally located close to freeways, toll roads and Irvine Spectrum! Minutes to Saddleback College, Irvine Valley College and UC Irvine! Walk to nearby park, shops and restaurants! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges included! Hurry on this great opportunity!