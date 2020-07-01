26191 Palmetto Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Mission Viejo Califa Area - Property Id: 176771



NEW LOWER PRICE!!!! Beautiful executive home in Mission Viejo, in the Califia area close to the Pavilion shopping center, Mission Viejo Mall and restaurants and the 5 Freeway. This house has it all, three car garage, four bedrooms two fireplaces, and an extremely large bonus room, with over 3,000 Square Feet of living space. The backyard is gated with a nice patio cover. The home is located in a cul-de-sac. We pay for Lake Mission Viejo and you get to enjoy it. Great for families.

