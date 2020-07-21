All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

26171 Buscador

26171 Buscador · No Longer Available
Location

26171 Buscador, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this fabulous single story home with 2 car attached garage, large yard and an endless views! This highly desirable floorplan has a formal living room (which can be an office, or bonus room), dining room, family room, beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and beautiful wood cabinetry, 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 spacious bathrooms, classic wood flooring in the family, dining and hallways, tile in the entry, kitchen and bathrooms, cozy carpeting in the bedrooms and a great yard with western view. Plenty of space to play and relax and enjoy the excellent vistas. Located close to everything including award winning schools! Fresh paint and ready for a tenant who needs or wants a lovely home in a perfect area. Lake Mission Viejo privileges included. The location, condition, view and single story makes this an unusual product. Come take a look - you won't regret it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26171 Buscador have any available units?
26171 Buscador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26171 Buscador have?
Some of 26171 Buscador's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26171 Buscador currently offering any rent specials?
26171 Buscador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26171 Buscador pet-friendly?
No, 26171 Buscador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26171 Buscador offer parking?
Yes, 26171 Buscador offers parking.
Does 26171 Buscador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26171 Buscador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26171 Buscador have a pool?
No, 26171 Buscador does not have a pool.
Does 26171 Buscador have accessible units?
No, 26171 Buscador does not have accessible units.
Does 26171 Buscador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26171 Buscador has units with dishwashers.
Does 26171 Buscador have units with air conditioning?
No, 26171 Buscador does not have units with air conditioning.
