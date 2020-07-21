26171 Buscador

Amenities
Welcome to this fabulous single story home with 2 car attached garage, large yard and an endless views! This highly desirable floorplan has a formal living room (which can be an office, or bonus room), dining room, family room, beautifully remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and beautiful wood cabinetry, 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 spacious bathrooms, classic wood flooring in the family, dining and hallways, tile in the entry, kitchen and bathrooms, cozy carpeting in the bedrooms and a great yard with western view. Plenty of space to play and relax and enjoy the excellent vistas. Located close to everything including award winning schools! Fresh paint and ready for a tenant who needs or wants a lovely home in a perfect area. Lake Mission Viejo privileges included. The location, condition, view and single story makes this an unusual product. Come take a look - you won't regret it!