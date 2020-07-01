26058 Via Pera I4

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous end unit condo. Newly remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 238899



Georgous end unit condo for rent located in the heart of Mission Viejo.

Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. End unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and direct access to garage. Plus 1 additional assigned parking spot. Central AC and heater. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are provided inside the unit. Granite counter top. Ready to move in!!!

Swimming pool and playground access.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238899

Property Id 238899



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5621178)