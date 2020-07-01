26058 Via Pera I4

Amenities
Gorgeous end unit condo. Newly remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 238899
Georgous end unit condo for rent located in the heart of Mission Viejo.
Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. End unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and direct access to garage. Plus 1 additional assigned parking spot. Central AC and heater. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are provided inside the unit. Granite counter top. Ready to move in!!!
Swimming pool and playground access.
No Pets Allowed
