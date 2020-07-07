All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
25985 Ravenna Road
Last updated May 10 2020 at 1:35 AM

25985 Ravenna Road

25985 Ravenna Road · No Longer Available
Location

25985 Ravenna Road, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Califia

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Located in South Mission Viejo. Not only do you get to enjoy one of the best and most sought after communities in Mission Viejo, Bel Air, but also your beautiful two-story house overlooks a splendid, open panoramic city light view.ready to move in as soon as you sign the lease on this property! The house has been recently renovated with brand new laminate flooring on the downstairs area, newer carpet and fresh paint. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac,3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. You start your marvelous journey with double-doors to the formal, spectacular high-ceiling living and dining areas. Do you imagine a cozy breakfast with your family? You got it! Your bright kitchen, with new appliances(New range Hood & oven), and a spacious breakfast nook.with a beautiful fireplace, the large and warm family room leads into a private stunningly landscaped backyard with a built-in BBQ, fire pit, and space for playing, entertainment, and family activities. The luxurious master suite invites you to relax with its vaulted ceilings, dual sinks, tub/shower and large walk-in closet.Centralized Property close to award winning schools, parks, trails, shopping and freeways. Finally, to top it off, you will enjoy the Mission Viejo Lake privileges, such as boating, fishing, summer concerts, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25985 Ravenna Road have any available units?
25985 Ravenna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25985 Ravenna Road have?
Some of 25985 Ravenna Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25985 Ravenna Road currently offering any rent specials?
25985 Ravenna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25985 Ravenna Road pet-friendly?
No, 25985 Ravenna Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25985 Ravenna Road offer parking?
No, 25985 Ravenna Road does not offer parking.
Does 25985 Ravenna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25985 Ravenna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25985 Ravenna Road have a pool?
No, 25985 Ravenna Road does not have a pool.
Does 25985 Ravenna Road have accessible units?
No, 25985 Ravenna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25985 Ravenna Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25985 Ravenna Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 25985 Ravenna Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25985 Ravenna Road does not have units with air conditioning.

