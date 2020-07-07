25985 Ravenna Road

Amenities

Located in South Mission Viejo. Not only do you get to enjoy one of the best and most sought after communities in Mission Viejo, Bel Air, but also your beautiful two-story house overlooks a splendid, open panoramic city light view.ready to move in as soon as you sign the lease on this property! The house has been recently renovated with brand new laminate flooring on the downstairs area, newer carpet and fresh paint. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac,3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. You start your marvelous journey with double-doors to the formal, spectacular high-ceiling living and dining areas. Do you imagine a cozy breakfast with your family? You got it! Your bright kitchen, with new appliances(New range Hood & oven), and a spacious breakfast nook.with a beautiful fireplace, the large and warm family room leads into a private stunningly landscaped backyard with a built-in BBQ, fire pit, and space for playing, entertainment, and family activities. The luxurious master suite invites you to relax with its vaulted ceilings, dual sinks, tub/shower and large walk-in closet.Centralized Property close to award winning schools, parks, trails, shopping and freeways. Finally, to top it off, you will enjoy the Mission Viejo Lake privileges, such as boating, fishing, summer concerts, and much more.