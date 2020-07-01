25899 Marguerite

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

This rare fully renovated 2 Bedroom/1.75 Bathroom condo is in the quaint Casa Loma development conveniently located in Mission Viejo.

This spacious lower level home has 2 Bed/1.75 Bath. The home is being completely renovated with all new flooring & quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, new paint throughout, new lower kitchen cabinets, and renovated bathrooms. Renovations still in progress include all new carpet, new glass shower enclosures for in the bathrooms, new toilets, new dishwasher, and many more additional enhancements! All renovations will be completed prior to tenant move-in. No pets allowed. Minimum 12 month lease. This home is located next to great shopping centers, restaurants, and highways! Come check it out before it's gone!