Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

25899 Marguerite

25899 Marguerite Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

25899 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This rare fully renovated 2 Bedroom/1.75 Bathroom condo is in the quaint Casa Loma development conveniently located in Mission Viejo.
This spacious lower level home has 2 Bed/1.75 Bath. The home is being completely renovated with all new flooring & quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, new paint throughout, new lower kitchen cabinets, and renovated bathrooms. Renovations still in progress include all new carpet, new glass shower enclosures for in the bathrooms, new toilets, new dishwasher, and many more additional enhancements! All renovations will be completed prior to tenant move-in. No pets allowed. Minimum 12 month lease. This home is located next to great shopping centers, restaurants, and highways! Come check it out before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25899 Marguerite have any available units?
25899 Marguerite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25899 Marguerite have?
Some of 25899 Marguerite's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25899 Marguerite currently offering any rent specials?
25899 Marguerite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25899 Marguerite pet-friendly?
No, 25899 Marguerite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25899 Marguerite offer parking?
No, 25899 Marguerite does not offer parking.
Does 25899 Marguerite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25899 Marguerite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25899 Marguerite have a pool?
No, 25899 Marguerite does not have a pool.
Does 25899 Marguerite have accessible units?
No, 25899 Marguerite does not have accessible units.
Does 25899 Marguerite have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25899 Marguerite has units with dishwashers.
Does 25899 Marguerite have units with air conditioning?
No, 25899 Marguerite does not have units with air conditioning.

