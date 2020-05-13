All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
25671 Pacific Hills Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:27 PM

25671 Pacific Hills Drive

25671 Pacific Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

25671 Pacific Hills Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This beautiful Mediterranean home located in Mission Viejo’s premier community of Pacific Hills features stunning panoramic sunset views. Enter through a private gated courtyard to a spacious entry and expansive living space with high ceilings throughout and a main floor bedroom. The open and airy kitchen takes in the views as well as constant cool breezes and plenty of natural light. Relish in the private master suite featuring a retreat with a fireplace and custom walk-in closet. Additional features of this executive home include 18” travertine throughout the main floor, a large wrap-around bar perfect for entertaining; three fireplaces and a loft w/ built-in bookcase. Situated on a single-load street is just a 5-minute drive to Lake Mission Viejo. Just up the hill from several parks, grocery stores and great places to eat…and 10 minutes to The Shops at Mission Viejo. Award winning Capistrano Unified schools. Enjoy the security and way of life that continues to invite families here to call this community home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25671 Pacific Hills Drive have any available units?
25671 Pacific Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25671 Pacific Hills Drive have?
Some of 25671 Pacific Hills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25671 Pacific Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25671 Pacific Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25671 Pacific Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25671 Pacific Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25671 Pacific Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25671 Pacific Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 25671 Pacific Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25671 Pacific Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25671 Pacific Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 25671 Pacific Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25671 Pacific Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 25671 Pacific Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25671 Pacific Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25671 Pacific Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25671 Pacific Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25671 Pacific Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
