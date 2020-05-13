25671 Pacific Hills Drive

Amenities

This beautiful Mediterranean home located in Mission Viejo’s premier community of Pacific Hills features stunning panoramic sunset views. Enter through a private gated courtyard to a spacious entry and expansive living space with high ceilings throughout and a main floor bedroom. The open and airy kitchen takes in the views as well as constant cool breezes and plenty of natural light. Relish in the private master suite featuring a retreat with a fireplace and custom walk-in closet. Additional features of this executive home include 18” travertine throughout the main floor, a large wrap-around bar perfect for entertaining; three fireplaces and a loft w/ built-in bookcase. Situated on a single-load street is just a 5-minute drive to Lake Mission Viejo. Just up the hill from several parks, grocery stores and great places to eat…and 10 minutes to The Shops at Mission Viejo. Award winning Capistrano Unified schools. Enjoy the security and way of life that continues to invite families here to call this community home.