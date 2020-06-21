All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

25382 Pacifica Avenue

25382 Pacifica Avenue · (949) 612-9406
Location

25382 Pacifica Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 25382 Pacifica Avenue · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees. Featuring four bedrooms (one of which is a terrific home office or den) and two spacious bathrooms. An open family room with fireplace, very spacious kitchen with more cabinets than you may need that opens to an informal dining area with access to the courtyard. Original owners since the 1960's this home has been well maintained while still keeping a lot of the original charm in a neighborhood that is a great place to live. Attached two car garage with direct home access. Near top tier schools such as Del Cerro Elementary School, Los Alisos Intermediate School and Cordillera Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Trader Joe's and Ralphs. For outside enjoyment stroll to nearby Bart Spendlove Memorial Park, Aegean Hills Park and Doria Park.

(RLNE5835371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25382 Pacifica Avenue have any available units?
25382 Pacifica Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25382 Pacifica Avenue have?
Some of 25382 Pacifica Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25382 Pacifica Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25382 Pacifica Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25382 Pacifica Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 25382 Pacifica Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 25382 Pacifica Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25382 Pacifica Avenue does offer parking.
Does 25382 Pacifica Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25382 Pacifica Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25382 Pacifica Avenue have a pool?
No, 25382 Pacifica Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25382 Pacifica Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25382 Pacifica Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25382 Pacifica Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25382 Pacifica Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25382 Pacifica Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25382 Pacifica Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
