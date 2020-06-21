25382 Pacifica Avenue

Amenities

Mission Viejo Country Style Home - This is a single level, spacious 1,992 square foot house resting on nearly a 8,000 square foot lot with grass, floral's and tall trees. Featuring four bedrooms (one of which is a terrific home office or den) and two spacious bathrooms. An open family room with fireplace, very spacious kitchen with more cabinets than you may need that opens to an informal dining area with access to the courtyard. Original owners since the 1960's this home has been well maintained while still keeping a lot of the original charm in a neighborhood that is a great place to live. Attached two car garage with direct home access. Near top tier schools such as Del Cerro Elementary School, Los Alisos Intermediate School and Cordillera Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Trader Joe's and Ralphs. For outside enjoyment stroll to nearby Bart Spendlove Memorial Park, Aegean Hills Park and Doria Park.



(RLNE5835371)