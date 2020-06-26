25352 Misty Ridge

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2-car garage and 2,264 sq. ft. of living space. Living room with cathedral ceilings and lots of light. Formal dining room. Family room with custom slate fireplace open to large kitchen with rich wood cabinets, Silestone counters and full backsplash, fridge, plus a light & bright eating area. Slider doors to the well manicured back yard with lush green lawn, a large patio with stone pebble surface and a pleasant water fountain. Separate laundry room downstairs. All four bedrooms upstairs, including 4th bedroom with wood floors that makes a perfect den. Large master with slider doors to deck and panoramic hills views. Master bath has shower and separate soaking oval tub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Garage includes storage racks and cabinets plus large extra nook great for a work space or extra storage. Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges, close to award-winning schools and walking distance to Pacific Hills Park, the Mission Viejo Dog Park and Gilleran Baseball fields. Pets are considered. Rent without pets is $3800 per month. Rent with pets is $3900 per month.