Mission Viejo, CA
25352 Misty Ridge
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

25352 Misty Ridge

25352 Misty Rdg · No Longer Available
Location

25352 Misty Rdg, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Mission Sunrise

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2-car garage and 2,264 sq. ft. of living space. Living room with cathedral ceilings and lots of light. Formal dining room. Family room with custom slate fireplace open to large kitchen with rich wood cabinets, Silestone counters and full backsplash, fridge, plus a light & bright eating area. Slider doors to the well manicured back yard with lush green lawn, a large patio with stone pebble surface and a pleasant water fountain. Separate laundry room downstairs. All four bedrooms upstairs, including 4th bedroom with wood floors that makes a perfect den. Large master with slider doors to deck and panoramic hills views. Master bath has shower and separate soaking oval tub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Garage includes storage racks and cabinets plus large extra nook great for a work space or extra storage. Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges, close to award-winning schools and walking distance to Pacific Hills Park, the Mission Viejo Dog Park and Gilleran Baseball fields. Pets are considered. Rent without pets is $3800 per month. Rent with pets is $3900 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25352 Misty Ridge have any available units?
25352 Misty Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25352 Misty Ridge have?
Some of 25352 Misty Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25352 Misty Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
25352 Misty Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25352 Misty Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 25352 Misty Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 25352 Misty Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 25352 Misty Ridge offers parking.
Does 25352 Misty Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25352 Misty Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25352 Misty Ridge have a pool?
No, 25352 Misty Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 25352 Misty Ridge have accessible units?
No, 25352 Misty Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 25352 Misty Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25352 Misty Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 25352 Misty Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 25352 Misty Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
