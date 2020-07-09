All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
25331 JUNIPER Drive
25331 JUNIPER Drive

25331 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25331 Juniper Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
Ready for immediate lease! This warm and inviting home boasts many open floor plan with dramatic vaulted ceilings. Home was just professionally cleaned. The large living room with cathedral ceilings and a brick fireplace. The heart of the home is the spectacular kitchen with tile floor ,granite counters, breakfast bar & double ovens. Formal dining and family room with fireplace off the kitchen. Upstairs has three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. The large master bedroom suite includes a viewing deck, walk in closet, and a beautifully upgraded master bathroom with a granite counter vanity. Enjoy outdoor living in your private back yard with patio and view of the community's amenities & gorgeous trees/woods. Enjoy the community pool, spa, tot lot, and volleyball court that is right across the street.

Applicants must have good credit. No smokers. May consider pets with $500 pet deposit and $100 more per month upon approval. ** MUST SUBMIT ALL & COMPLETE PACKAGE TO BE CONSIDERED** Submit application for each occupant over the age of 18 with last 2 pay stubs, last 2 months bank statements, last year tax return, credit report from all 3 bureau's with FICO score & copy of driver's license. Renter to pull their own credit report.

Showings will start May 23rd. Text Todd at 949-214-5609 with Name, Brokerage, License Number and Desired Day and Time. Signed PEAD must be signed by all persons entering property and emailed to ToddJonesToJo@gmail.com prior to entering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25331 JUNIPER Drive have any available units?
25331 JUNIPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25331 JUNIPER Drive have?
Some of 25331 JUNIPER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25331 JUNIPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25331 JUNIPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25331 JUNIPER Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25331 JUNIPER Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25331 JUNIPER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25331 JUNIPER Drive offers parking.
Does 25331 JUNIPER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25331 JUNIPER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25331 JUNIPER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25331 JUNIPER Drive has a pool.
Does 25331 JUNIPER Drive have accessible units?
No, 25331 JUNIPER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25331 JUNIPER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25331 JUNIPER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25331 JUNIPER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25331 JUNIPER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

