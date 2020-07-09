25331 JUNIPER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool hot tub volleyball court

Ready for immediate lease! This warm and inviting home boasts many open floor plan with dramatic vaulted ceilings. Home was just professionally cleaned. The large living room with cathedral ceilings and a brick fireplace. The heart of the home is the spectacular kitchen with tile floor ,granite counters, breakfast bar & double ovens. Formal dining and family room with fireplace off the kitchen. Upstairs has three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. The large master bedroom suite includes a viewing deck, walk in closet, and a beautifully upgraded master bathroom with a granite counter vanity. Enjoy outdoor living in your private back yard with patio and view of the community's amenities & gorgeous trees/woods. Enjoy the community pool, spa, tot lot, and volleyball court that is right across the street.



Applicants must have good credit. No smokers. May consider pets with $500 pet deposit and $100 more per month upon approval. ** MUST SUBMIT ALL & COMPLETE PACKAGE TO BE CONSIDERED** Submit application for each occupant over the age of 18 with last 2 pay stubs, last 2 months bank statements, last year tax return, credit report from all 3 bureau's with FICO score & copy of driver's license. Renter to pull their own credit report.



Showings will start May 23rd. Text Todd at 949-214-5609 with Name, Brokerage, License Number and Desired Day and Time. Signed PEAD must be signed by all persons entering property and emailed to ToddJonesToJo@gmail.com prior to entering.