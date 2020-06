Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Absolutely beautiful home in great location: New laminate and tile flooring throughout, new dishwasher, new vanities, fixtures in bathes.

A great property on one of the best streets in the area. Huge private yard featuring fruit trees, covered patio, tons of grass! Newer air conditioner, fresh paint.

Very close to parks, schools, Lake Mission Viejo!

Hurry on this beauty!