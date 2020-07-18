24832 Tabuenca.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Fabulous backyard views of Saddleback Mountains!! Open the door to a light and bright beautifully remodeled open floor plan. Travertine style porcelain tile is continuous throughout all areas of the home except for the plush carpeted bedrooms. The spacious living room has a warm newly designed marble fireplace and high vaulted ceilings. Enter a large country kitchen with a convenient laundry area hidden from view. Newly installed energy efficient led ceiling canned lighting fixtures gives the area a modern, inviting atmosphere. The designer kitchen has high-end granite countertops, coordinating custom Italian stone backsplash, high quality deep stainless steel sink, fixtures and gas range. The kitchen extends to an open family room with sliding glass doors to the spacious backyard. The sliding doors and windows are all double paned to provide both sound and energy efficiency. Both bathrooms have coordinated granite countertops, brushed nickel hardware, custom tile with frame-less shower door in the master bathroom. The master also has large double mirrored his and hers wardrobe closets and retreat which can be used as an office /gym/etc. The master bedroom also opens to the private, spacious backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac street, close to freeways, shops, hiking trails, restaurants and more. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo amenities and breathtaking mountain views. You'll be proud to call this HOME.

Please do not disturb occupant.