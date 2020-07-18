All apartments in Mission Viejo
24832 Tabuenca.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

24832 Tabuenca

24832 Tabuenca · (949) 451-1200
Location

24832 Tabuenca, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Fabulous backyard views of Saddleback Mountains!! Open the door to a light and bright beautifully remodeled open floor plan. Travertine style porcelain tile is continuous throughout all areas of the home except for the plush carpeted bedrooms. The spacious living room has a warm newly designed marble fireplace and high vaulted ceilings. Enter a large country kitchen with a convenient laundry area hidden from view. Newly installed energy efficient led ceiling canned lighting fixtures gives the area a modern, inviting atmosphere. The designer kitchen has high-end granite countertops, coordinating custom Italian stone backsplash, high quality deep stainless steel sink, fixtures and gas range. The kitchen extends to an open family room with sliding glass doors to the spacious backyard. The sliding doors and windows are all double paned to provide both sound and energy efficiency. Both bathrooms have coordinated granite countertops, brushed nickel hardware, custom tile with frame-less shower door in the master bathroom. The master also has large double mirrored his and hers wardrobe closets and retreat which can be used as an office /gym/etc. The master bedroom also opens to the private, spacious backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac street, close to freeways, shops, hiking trails, restaurants and more. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo amenities and breathtaking mountain views. You'll be proud to call this HOME.
Please do not disturb occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24832 Tabuenca have any available units?
24832 Tabuenca has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24832 Tabuenca have?
Some of 24832 Tabuenca's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24832 Tabuenca currently offering any rent specials?
24832 Tabuenca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24832 Tabuenca pet-friendly?
No, 24832 Tabuenca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24832 Tabuenca offer parking?
Yes, 24832 Tabuenca offers parking.
Does 24832 Tabuenca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24832 Tabuenca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24832 Tabuenca have a pool?
No, 24832 Tabuenca does not have a pool.
Does 24832 Tabuenca have accessible units?
No, 24832 Tabuenca does not have accessible units.
Does 24832 Tabuenca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24832 Tabuenca has units with dishwashers.
Does 24832 Tabuenca have units with air conditioning?
No, 24832 Tabuenca does not have units with air conditioning.

