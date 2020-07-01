All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 24731 Embajadores Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
24731 Embajadores Lane
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

24731 Embajadores Lane

24731 Embajadores Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

24731 Embajadores Lane, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in the heart of Mission Viejo; walking distance to the award winning schools, Library and shopping plaza. This charming single level home features 4 uniquely designed bedrooms and 2 baths with beautiful hardwood flooring. The sunny kitchen includes granite countertops and updated appliances. The formal living room is complete with floor to ceiling wainscoting and contemporary lighting. Enjoy separation from the living and dining areas with a classic barn door. Lots of natural light throughout makes this home feel open and spacious.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24731 Embajadores Lane have any available units?
24731 Embajadores Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24731 Embajadores Lane have?
Some of 24731 Embajadores Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24731 Embajadores Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24731 Embajadores Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24731 Embajadores Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24731 Embajadores Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24731 Embajadores Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24731 Embajadores Lane offers parking.
Does 24731 Embajadores Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24731 Embajadores Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24731 Embajadores Lane have a pool?
No, 24731 Embajadores Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24731 Embajadores Lane have accessible units?
No, 24731 Embajadores Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24731 Embajadores Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24731 Embajadores Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24731 Embajadores Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24731 Embajadores Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside