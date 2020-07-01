24731 Embajadores Lane

Amenities

Great location in the heart of Mission Viejo; walking distance to the award winning schools, Library and shopping plaza. This charming single level home features 4 uniquely designed bedrooms and 2 baths with beautiful hardwood flooring. The sunny kitchen includes granite countertops and updated appliances. The formal living room is complete with floor to ceiling wainscoting and contemporary lighting. Enjoy separation from the living and dining areas with a classic barn door. Lots of natural light throughout makes this home feel open and spacious.