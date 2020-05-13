24382 Macedo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

You will fall in love with this super clean, well cared for single story with a tranquel front entry, updated kitchen and baths in neutral color palet will capture your heart. Neutral travertine tile in the entry, the kitchen has newer kitchen cabinets with pull out drawers and a large pantry space, lots of recessed lighting, wall mounted TV, trash & recycling bins, eat-in kitchen and counter bar. The kitchen is open to the cozy family room with updated fireplace, built-in cabinets and large slider to the backyard. The living room is light and bright with skylights and wall to wall slider to backyard. The guest bath has a tub/shower combo, updated countertop and super clean and fresh looking. The master bedroom has a huge mirrored closet, niche for dresser and another large slider for the backyard. The master bath has custom tiled walk-in shower and updated countertop. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining with tree views. There is a large covered patio plus a large yard and beautiful roses in a center planter. The house comes with ADT alarm system, tenant would need to activate and pay for service. There is a brand new washer and slighly used dryer in the garage with workbench.