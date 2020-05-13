All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:05 AM

24382 Macedo Drive

24382 Macedo Drive
Location

24382 Macedo Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
You will fall in love with this super clean, well cared for single story with a tranquel front entry, updated kitchen and baths in neutral color palet will capture your heart. Neutral travertine tile in the entry, the kitchen has newer kitchen cabinets with pull out drawers and a large pantry space, lots of recessed lighting, wall mounted TV, trash & recycling bins, eat-in kitchen and counter bar. The kitchen is open to the cozy family room with updated fireplace, built-in cabinets and large slider to the backyard. The living room is light and bright with skylights and wall to wall slider to backyard. The guest bath has a tub/shower combo, updated countertop and super clean and fresh looking. The master bedroom has a huge mirrored closet, niche for dresser and another large slider for the backyard. The master bath has custom tiled walk-in shower and updated countertop. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining with tree views. There is a large covered patio plus a large yard and beautiful roses in a center planter. The house comes with ADT alarm system, tenant would need to activate and pay for service. There is a brand new washer and slighly used dryer in the garage with workbench.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24382 Macedo Drive have any available units?
24382 Macedo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24382 Macedo Drive have?
Some of 24382 Macedo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24382 Macedo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24382 Macedo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24382 Macedo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24382 Macedo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24382 Macedo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24382 Macedo Drive offers parking.
Does 24382 Macedo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24382 Macedo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24382 Macedo Drive have a pool?
No, 24382 Macedo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24382 Macedo Drive have accessible units?
No, 24382 Macedo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24382 Macedo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24382 Macedo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24382 Macedo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24382 Macedo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
