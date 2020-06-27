All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:44 AM

24066 Silvestre

24066 via Silvestre · No Longer Available
Location

24066 via Silvestre, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bocce court
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
Stop! You must see this beautifully remodeled Rosa plan offering open concept living with two bedrooms plus a bonus area that can be used as an office, den or returned to a 3rd bedroom. This home was thoughtfully improved to bring the next owner comfort and enjoyment. Gorgeous kitchen featuring Quartz counter-tops, all nearly new Samsung appliances, huge island with ample cabinets for storage. Bathrooms are completely remodeled with quartz and beautiful tile. Newly installed energy efficient windows throughout the home. Enjoy the California sunshine with not one but two patios. You can’t help but love the quiet atmosphere of Casta Del Sol. Breathe in the mature trees and plenty of greenbelt areas as you wind through the rolling streets. You can enjoy endless activities in the community from Golf, Bocce Ball, Pickleball, Swimming, Crafts and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24066 Silvestre have any available units?
24066 Silvestre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24066 Silvestre have?
Some of 24066 Silvestre's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24066 Silvestre currently offering any rent specials?
24066 Silvestre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24066 Silvestre pet-friendly?
No, 24066 Silvestre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24066 Silvestre offer parking?
No, 24066 Silvestre does not offer parking.
Does 24066 Silvestre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24066 Silvestre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24066 Silvestre have a pool?
No, 24066 Silvestre does not have a pool.
Does 24066 Silvestre have accessible units?
No, 24066 Silvestre does not have accessible units.
Does 24066 Silvestre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24066 Silvestre has units with dishwashers.
Does 24066 Silvestre have units with air conditioning?
No, 24066 Silvestre does not have units with air conditioning.
