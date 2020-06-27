24066 Silvestre

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bocce court microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court

Stop! You must see this beautifully remodeled Rosa plan offering open concept living with two bedrooms plus a bonus area that can be used as an office, den or returned to a 3rd bedroom. This home was thoughtfully improved to bring the next owner comfort and enjoyment. Gorgeous kitchen featuring Quartz counter-tops, all nearly new Samsung appliances, huge island with ample cabinets for storage. Bathrooms are completely remodeled with quartz and beautiful tile. Newly installed energy efficient windows throughout the home. Enjoy the California sunshine with not one but two patios. You can’t help but love the quiet atmosphere of Casta Del Sol. Breathe in the mature trees and plenty of greenbelt areas as you wind through the rolling streets. You can enjoy endless activities in the community from Golf, Bocce Ball, Pickleball, Swimming, Crafts and much more!