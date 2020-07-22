All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 23981 VIA LA CORUNA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23981 VIA LA CORUNA
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

23981 VIA LA CORUNA

23981 Via La Coruna · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

23981 Via La Coruna, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
FURNISHED single family home. Includes living room couch, entry table, hallway table, entertainment console, kitchen table, a bed and dresser in every room, and decor throughout the house.

Single story, open floor plan living room with a fireplace. White kitchen cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and trashcan. Washer and Gas Dryer included. NOTE: Kitchen appliances, washer, and dryer are not warranted. Beautiful large backyard with a flourishing fig tree and pomegranate tree. Backyard barbecue propane grill and small fire pit.

Sought after neighborhood with plenty of street parking. Walking distance to a distinguished elementary school and a beautiful park. Close to several shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to the freeway. Additional details below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23981 VIA LA CORUNA have any available units?
23981 VIA LA CORUNA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23981 VIA LA CORUNA have?
Some of 23981 VIA LA CORUNA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23981 VIA LA CORUNA currently offering any rent specials?
23981 VIA LA CORUNA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23981 VIA LA CORUNA pet-friendly?
No, 23981 VIA LA CORUNA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23981 VIA LA CORUNA offer parking?
Yes, 23981 VIA LA CORUNA offers parking.
Does 23981 VIA LA CORUNA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23981 VIA LA CORUNA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23981 VIA LA CORUNA have a pool?
No, 23981 VIA LA CORUNA does not have a pool.
Does 23981 VIA LA CORUNA have accessible units?
No, 23981 VIA LA CORUNA does not have accessible units.
Does 23981 VIA LA CORUNA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23981 VIA LA CORUNA has units with dishwashers.
Does 23981 VIA LA CORUNA have units with air conditioning?
No, 23981 VIA LA CORUNA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMission Viejo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mission Viejo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside