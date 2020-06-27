23981 VIA LA CORUNA

Amenities
FURNISHED single family home. Includes living room couch, entry table, hallway table, entertainment console, kitchen table, a bed and dresser in every room, and decor throughout the house.
Single story, open floor plan living room with a fireplace. White kitchen cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and trashcan. Washer and Gas Dryer included. NOTE: Kitchen appliances, washer, and dryer are not warranted. Beautiful large backyard with a flourishing fig tree and pomegranate tree. Backyard barbecue propane grill and small fire pit.
Sought after neighborhood with plenty of street parking. Walking distance to a distinguished elementary school and a beautiful park. Close to several shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to the freeway. Additional details below: