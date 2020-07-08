23952 Juaneno Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the wonderful El Dorado community. Upon entering this beautifully remodeled Alondra model you are greeted with a large open floor plan that is great for entertaining. Upgraded bathrooms, dual paned windows, wood like flooring and designer paint brings everything together to make it feel like a new home. An entertainers delight, the generous 7000sqft yard is well maintained with a built in bar and sink, and a shaded covered patio for those hot summer days. A 6ft wide side yard with gate access provides plenty of storage. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in the garage. Just around the corner from the elementary school, El Dorado park, Valyermo park, and Christopher park. Also enjoy the great Mission Viejo Lake amenities.