Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23952 Juaneno Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:55 PM

23952 Juaneno Drive

23952 Juaneno Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23952 Juaneno Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the wonderful El Dorado community. Upon entering this beautifully remodeled Alondra model you are greeted with a large open floor plan that is great for entertaining. Upgraded bathrooms, dual paned windows, wood like flooring and designer paint brings everything together to make it feel like a new home. An entertainers delight, the generous 7000sqft yard is well maintained with a built in bar and sink, and a shaded covered patio for those hot summer days. A 6ft wide side yard with gate access provides plenty of storage. Washer and Dryer hookups are located in the garage. Just around the corner from the elementary school, El Dorado park, Valyermo park, and Christopher park. Also enjoy the great Mission Viejo Lake amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23952 Juaneno Drive have any available units?
23952 Juaneno Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23952 Juaneno Drive have?
Some of 23952 Juaneno Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23952 Juaneno Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23952 Juaneno Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23952 Juaneno Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23952 Juaneno Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23952 Juaneno Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23952 Juaneno Drive offers parking.
Does 23952 Juaneno Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23952 Juaneno Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23952 Juaneno Drive have a pool?
No, 23952 Juaneno Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23952 Juaneno Drive have accessible units?
No, 23952 Juaneno Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23952 Juaneno Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23952 Juaneno Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23952 Juaneno Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23952 Juaneno Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

