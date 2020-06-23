All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23752 Barquilla

23752 Barquilla · No Longer Available
Location

23752 Barquilla, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2 story home with 2882 square feet. Additional office/den downstairs. Well appointed with a decorative inclusion of wood floor, carpet, and tile. Gorgeous custom wood spiral staircase greets you at the front door. Living room boasts a bay window. Formal dining room.Sunny kitchen opens to a family room. Convenient breakfast bar. Fresh neutral paint throughout, rounded wall corners, upgraded baseboards, dual pane windows and white wood sliders across the back. One of the best locations in Mission Viejo. Home rests on a single loaded street with no one across the street and a well manicured greenbelt as you drive up. Incredible views of golf course, city lights and lush hills from dining room, kitchen family room, master bedroom and secondary bedroom. Master bedroom boasts a large deck to take advantage of these views. Back yard is like a resort with an in ground spool (spa-pool), covered patio, large grass area and block wall/rod iron fencing. Beautiful sit down views from the back yard. Pool service and gardener included. Washer/dryer and refrigerator can stay. Enjoy access to Lake Mission Viejo. Karen Quinn Regency Real Estate Brokers, 949-636-9930. DRE#00623089

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23752 Barquilla have any available units?
23752 Barquilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23752 Barquilla have?
Some of 23752 Barquilla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23752 Barquilla currently offering any rent specials?
23752 Barquilla isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23752 Barquilla pet-friendly?
No, 23752 Barquilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23752 Barquilla offer parking?
Yes, 23752 Barquilla does offer parking.
Does 23752 Barquilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23752 Barquilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23752 Barquilla have a pool?
Yes, 23752 Barquilla has a pool.
Does 23752 Barquilla have accessible units?
No, 23752 Barquilla does not have accessible units.
Does 23752 Barquilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23752 Barquilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 23752 Barquilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 23752 Barquilla does not have units with air conditioning.
