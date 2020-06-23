23752 Barquilla

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fabulous 5 bedroom, 2 story home with 2882 square feet. Additional office/den downstairs. Well appointed with a decorative inclusion of wood floor, carpet, and tile. Gorgeous custom wood spiral staircase greets you at the front door. Living room boasts a bay window. Formal dining room.Sunny kitchen opens to a family room. Convenient breakfast bar. Fresh neutral paint throughout, rounded wall corners, upgraded baseboards, dual pane windows and white wood sliders across the back. One of the best locations in Mission Viejo. Home rests on a single loaded street with no one across the street and a well manicured greenbelt as you drive up. Incredible views of golf course, city lights and lush hills from dining room, kitchen family room, master bedroom and secondary bedroom. Master bedroom boasts a large deck to take advantage of these views. Back yard is like a resort with an in ground spool (spa-pool), covered patio, large grass area and block wall/rod iron fencing. Beautiful sit down views from the back yard. Pool service and gardener included. Washer/dryer and refrigerator can stay. Enjoy access to Lake Mission Viejo. Karen Quinn Regency Real Estate Brokers, 949-636-9930. DRE#00623089