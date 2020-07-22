23671 Via San Gil

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy this Stunning SINGLE story home and all that Mission Viejo has to offer. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 nicely updated bathrooms, and 1776 sq ft. of living space, and a two car garage. As you enter the home, you are greeted by the sight on an astonishing view. Tile floors throughout with three spacious bedrooms, one with double door entry. There is plenty of room in this open style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances to cook your favorite meals.

Gardner, trash and Mission Viejo Lake HOA included.