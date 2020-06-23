All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 23439 Ridgeway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23439 Ridgeway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23439 Ridgeway

23439 Ridgeway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

23439 Ridgeway, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Stoneridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous home in guard gated community of Stoneridge! Stunning 2 story foyer welcomes you into this warm upgraded home. HW floors in formal L.R. & D.R. w/built in china cabinet in niche. Executive library w/massive wall to wall built-in w/shelves & cabinets w/French doors for privacy. Beautiful gourmet kitchen w/furniture style built-in double door fridge, cabinet style double drawer dishwasher, stainless steel range w/grill & oven, an over sized double sink, gorgeous cabinetry & granite counters w/massive island! Breakfast nook w/pantry & work space. Super family room w/custom stone fireplace & built-in at media niche & luxurious powder room. "Gone with the Wind" style staircase leads you to the 2nd story living space complete w/a master suite, dual mirrored walk in wardrobes, maser bth w/dual vanity's, large spa tub, walk-in shower & an amazing walk-in closet w/an automated clothing hanging rack..press a button and viola...your favorite outfit right in front of you! All bedrooms have ceiling fans & spacious closets...1 bedroom is an en-suite! Laundry room w/sink & cabinets across from walk-in linen closet! 3rd story bonus room w/work desk. Low maintenance backyard w/patio cover. Custom light fixtures t/o, tall baseboards & travertine marble floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23439 Ridgeway have any available units?
23439 Ridgeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23439 Ridgeway have?
Some of 23439 Ridgeway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23439 Ridgeway currently offering any rent specials?
23439 Ridgeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23439 Ridgeway pet-friendly?
No, 23439 Ridgeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23439 Ridgeway offer parking?
Yes, 23439 Ridgeway offers parking.
Does 23439 Ridgeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23439 Ridgeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23439 Ridgeway have a pool?
No, 23439 Ridgeway does not have a pool.
Does 23439 Ridgeway have accessible units?
No, 23439 Ridgeway does not have accessible units.
Does 23439 Ridgeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23439 Ridgeway has units with dishwashers.
Does 23439 Ridgeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 23439 Ridgeway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside