23439 Ridgeway

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous home in guard gated community of Stoneridge! Stunning 2 story foyer welcomes you into this warm upgraded home. HW floors in formal L.R. & D.R. w/built in china cabinet in niche. Executive library w/massive wall to wall built-in w/shelves & cabinets w/French doors for privacy. Beautiful gourmet kitchen w/furniture style built-in double door fridge, cabinet style double drawer dishwasher, stainless steel range w/grill & oven, an over sized double sink, gorgeous cabinetry & granite counters w/massive island! Breakfast nook w/pantry & work space. Super family room w/custom stone fireplace & built-in at media niche & luxurious powder room. "Gone with the Wind" style staircase leads you to the 2nd story living space complete w/a master suite, dual mirrored walk in wardrobes, maser bth w/dual vanity's, large spa tub, walk-in shower & an amazing walk-in closet w/an automated clothing hanging rack..press a button and viola...your favorite outfit right in front of you! All bedrooms have ceiling fans & spacious closets...1 bedroom is an en-suite! Laundry room w/sink & cabinets across from walk-in linen closet! 3rd story bonus room w/work desk. Low maintenance backyard w/patio cover. Custom light fixtures t/o, tall baseboards & travertine marble floors.