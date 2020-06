Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill range

Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with additional Master Bedroom Vanity and Sink. This Upper Level Unit features just under 1000sqft plus 1 car garage just below the unit. 2nd Bedroom is currently being used as a sound studio so please excuse the bright colored foam on the walls. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer are included! Corner Unit Location for added privacy. Entry Deck perfect for a small table and BBQ. Don't miss this opportunity! Call 949-836-3064 to schedule a showing!