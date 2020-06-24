All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 22921 Stoneridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22921 Stoneridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22921 Stoneridge

22921 Stoneridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22921 Stoneridge, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Stoneridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Tropical Oasis in your own backyard! Guard gated community of StoneRidge. View home has an extra large backyard with a pool, spa, BBQ area, putting green and an adjacent casitas with it's own patio, bedroom, bathroom and shower! Main house has large, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and huge island. The front door opens to soaring ceilings, an office with it's own bathroom, dining area, downstairs bedroom with it's own slider to the pool for your guests to enjoy. Upstairs has convenient laundry room, two more bedrooms, plus and extra large master bedroom with seating area. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22921 Stoneridge have any available units?
22921 Stoneridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22921 Stoneridge have?
Some of 22921 Stoneridge's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22921 Stoneridge currently offering any rent specials?
22921 Stoneridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22921 Stoneridge pet-friendly?
No, 22921 Stoneridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22921 Stoneridge offer parking?
No, 22921 Stoneridge does not offer parking.
Does 22921 Stoneridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22921 Stoneridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22921 Stoneridge have a pool?
Yes, 22921 Stoneridge has a pool.
Does 22921 Stoneridge have accessible units?
No, 22921 Stoneridge does not have accessible units.
Does 22921 Stoneridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22921 Stoneridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 22921 Stoneridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 22921 Stoneridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside