22921 Stoneridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

Tropical Oasis in your own backyard! Guard gated community of StoneRidge. View home has an extra large backyard with a pool, spa, BBQ area, putting green and an adjacent casitas with it's own patio, bedroom, bathroom and shower! Main house has large, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and huge island. The front door opens to soaring ceilings, an office with it's own bathroom, dining area, downstairs bedroom with it's own slider to the pool for your guests to enjoy. Upstairs has convenient laundry room, two more bedrooms, plus and extra large master bedroom with seating area. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!