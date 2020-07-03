All apartments in Mission Viejo
22602 Ledana

22602 Ledana · No Longer Available
Location

22602 Ledana, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recently completely renovated home in curb appeal area of Mission Viejo. Ceiling is scraped , Interior walls are also freshly painted in contemporary color. New kitchen with new quartz counter top, new wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms with chrome faucets and beautiful lightings, new toilets, new flooring throughout, new window shutters, new drapes, new fans in all bedrooms, new recess light in kitchen, hall ways and family rooms, new baseboard, and even new vents. Fireplace has also been refaced with new and updated look. Master bathroom offers his and her sink. Master closet has been customized for maximum hanging and storage with shelves and drawers. This single level home on a quiet cul-de- sac, single loaded street with panoramic views of city lights, hills, Saddleback Mountain and peek a boo lake. Backyard features sprawling new artificial lawn with huge patio and sitting areas. Dining and living room features dramatic vaulted ceilings. Dining room features a gorgeous formal dining lighting. Lake MV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22602 Ledana have any available units?
22602 Ledana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22602 Ledana have?
Some of 22602 Ledana's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22602 Ledana currently offering any rent specials?
22602 Ledana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22602 Ledana pet-friendly?
No, 22602 Ledana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22602 Ledana offer parking?
Yes, 22602 Ledana offers parking.
Does 22602 Ledana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22602 Ledana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22602 Ledana have a pool?
No, 22602 Ledana does not have a pool.
Does 22602 Ledana have accessible units?
No, 22602 Ledana does not have accessible units.
Does 22602 Ledana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22602 Ledana has units with dishwashers.
Does 22602 Ledana have units with air conditioning?
No, 22602 Ledana does not have units with air conditioning.

