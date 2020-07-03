22602 Ledana

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Recently completely renovated home in curb appeal area of Mission Viejo. Ceiling is scraped , Interior walls are also freshly painted in contemporary color. New kitchen with new quartz counter top, new wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms with chrome faucets and beautiful lightings, new toilets, new flooring throughout, new window shutters, new drapes, new fans in all bedrooms, new recess light in kitchen, hall ways and family rooms, new baseboard, and even new vents. Fireplace has also been refaced with new and updated look. Master bathroom offers his and her sink. Master closet has been customized for maximum hanging and storage with shelves and drawers. This single level home on a quiet cul-de- sac, single loaded street with panoramic views of city lights, hills, Saddleback Mountain and peek a boo lake. Backyard features sprawling new artificial lawn with huge patio and sitting areas. Dining and living room features dramatic vaulted ceilings. Dining room features a gorgeous formal dining lighting. Lake MV