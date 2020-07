Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

This single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers stunning city lights and Lake Mission Viejo views. The light and bright interior boasts large open spaces. Tastefully updated with granite counters, stainless steel applicances, tile and new vinyl (wood) flooring in bedrooms. The rear yard offers a pool and spa great for entertaining on those warm days. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and Lake Mission Viejo. A beautiful home in a family friendly community.