Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:45 AM

22502 Formentor

22502 Formentor · No Longer Available
Location

22502 Formentor, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Lakefront Location... Situated at the garden level, step out and enjoy the unobstructed and panoramic views of Lake Mission Viejo, Saddleback Mountain, North Beach, East Beach, the Oak Preserve, the surrounding hills and sparkling city lights. The Barones plan is considered to be the most popular floor plan in the tract with its circular flow kitchen, the versetal nook area that often doubles as an office, 2 bathrooms with shower/tub combinations bathed in natural light and its 1477 square feet on one level. Enjoy the new quartz kitchen countertops, the new kitchen recessed lighting and the freshly updated living room fireplace. Deuces are wild with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car detached garage, 2 pools and 2 spas. Take advantage of the Private Mallorca Beach, or avail yourself of the many amenities offered by your included membership to Lake Mission Viejo.
To arrange for a showing, please contact Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate cell/text 949-292-6058.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22502 Formentor have any available units?
22502 Formentor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22502 Formentor have?
Some of 22502 Formentor's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22502 Formentor currently offering any rent specials?
22502 Formentor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22502 Formentor pet-friendly?
No, 22502 Formentor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22502 Formentor offer parking?
Yes, 22502 Formentor offers parking.
Does 22502 Formentor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22502 Formentor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22502 Formentor have a pool?
Yes, 22502 Formentor has a pool.
Does 22502 Formentor have accessible units?
No, 22502 Formentor does not have accessible units.
Does 22502 Formentor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22502 Formentor has units with dishwashers.
Does 22502 Formentor have units with air conditioning?
No, 22502 Formentor does not have units with air conditioning.
