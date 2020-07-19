22502 Formentor

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous Lakefront Location... Situated at the garden level, step out and enjoy the unobstructed and panoramic views of Lake Mission Viejo, Saddleback Mountain, North Beach, East Beach, the Oak Preserve, the surrounding hills and sparkling city lights. The Barones plan is considered to be the most popular floor plan in the tract with its circular flow kitchen, the versetal nook area that often doubles as an office, 2 bathrooms with shower/tub combinations bathed in natural light and its 1477 square feet on one level. Enjoy the new quartz kitchen countertops, the new kitchen recessed lighting and the freshly updated living room fireplace. Deuces are wild with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car detached garage, 2 pools and 2 spas. Take advantage of the Private Mallorca Beach, or avail yourself of the many amenities offered by your included membership to Lake Mission Viejo.

