22498 Formentor

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely a One-Of-A-Kind Location at the extreme northeast corner of the entire Mallorca tract... You are waterfront, not just for 90 degrees of the property, but for an amazing 180 degrees. There is an unobstructed, lakefront view as you turn your gaze North, South or East. Neighbors? What are those? From the Living Room, the Dining Room, the Kitchen or the Master Bedroom, your nearest visual neighbor is all the way across the lake. Enjoy Panoramic Vistas of Shimmering Lake Mission Viejo, Majestic Santiago and Modjeska Peaks, the Lake Marina, the North Beach Facility, the Oak Preserve, East Beach, as well as bright city lights and rolling hills. This Entry Level Contessa plan has only one step from the sidewalk until you reach the front door. Even better, you have no one living above you. The Large Wrap Around Rear Balcony has sliding door access from both the living room and dining room, affording you views in many directions at once. Facing East, the interior is flooded with bright, morning sunlight, yet simultaneously shielded from potentially harsh afternoon heat. Deuces are wild with 2 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, 24/7 manned gate, 2 pools, 2 spas and private beaches as all part of the amenities. Conveniently close to shopping and dining at Plaza on the Lake. To arrange for a showing, please contact listing agent, Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058.