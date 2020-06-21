All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:03 AM

22498 Formentor

22498 Formentor · (949) 292-6058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22498 Formentor, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely a One-Of-A-Kind Location at the extreme northeast corner of the entire Mallorca tract... You are waterfront, not just for 90 degrees of the property, but for an amazing 180 degrees. There is an unobstructed, lakefront view as you turn your gaze North, South or East. Neighbors? What are those? From the Living Room, the Dining Room, the Kitchen or the Master Bedroom, your nearest visual neighbor is all the way across the lake. Enjoy Panoramic Vistas of Shimmering Lake Mission Viejo, Majestic Santiago and Modjeska Peaks, the Lake Marina, the North Beach Facility, the Oak Preserve, East Beach, as well as bright city lights and rolling hills. This Entry Level Contessa plan has only one step from the sidewalk until you reach the front door. Even better, you have no one living above you. The Large Wrap Around Rear Balcony has sliding door access from both the living room and dining room, affording you views in many directions at once. Facing East, the interior is flooded with bright, morning sunlight, yet simultaneously shielded from potentially harsh afternoon heat. Deuces are wild with 2 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, 24/7 manned gate, 2 pools, 2 spas and private beaches as all part of the amenities. Conveniently close to shopping and dining at Plaza on the Lake. To arrange for a showing, please contact listing agent, Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22498 Formentor have any available units?
22498 Formentor has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22498 Formentor have?
Some of 22498 Formentor's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22498 Formentor currently offering any rent specials?
22498 Formentor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22498 Formentor pet-friendly?
No, 22498 Formentor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22498 Formentor offer parking?
Yes, 22498 Formentor does offer parking.
Does 22498 Formentor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22498 Formentor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22498 Formentor have a pool?
Yes, 22498 Formentor has a pool.
Does 22498 Formentor have accessible units?
No, 22498 Formentor does not have accessible units.
Does 22498 Formentor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22498 Formentor has units with dishwashers.
Does 22498 Formentor have units with air conditioning?
No, 22498 Formentor does not have units with air conditioning.
