21912 Camargo

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking range

Single story at the end of a cul-de-sac with views of city lights, canyon and hills. Walking distance to Crucero park down the street and close to schools, shopping and Lake Mission Viejo. This home was completely painted inside, ceilings scraped and textured. Lots of nature light and all flooring is either tile or laminate. This home is ready for a new tenant. Separate laundry room includes washer and dryer. Lake membership included with tenant paying transfer fee. Gardener also included.