Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 AM

21912 Camargo

21912 Camargo · No Longer Available
Location

21912 Camargo, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Single story at the end of a cul-de-sac with views of city lights, canyon and hills. Walking distance to Crucero park down the street and close to schools, shopping and Lake Mission Viejo. This home was completely painted inside, ceilings scraped and textured. Lots of nature light and all flooring is either tile or laminate. This home is ready for a new tenant. Separate laundry room includes washer and dryer. Lake membership included with tenant paying transfer fee. Gardener also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21912 Camargo have any available units?
21912 Camargo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21912 Camargo have?
Some of 21912 Camargo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21912 Camargo currently offering any rent specials?
21912 Camargo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21912 Camargo pet-friendly?
No, 21912 Camargo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21912 Camargo offer parking?
Yes, 21912 Camargo offers parking.
Does 21912 Camargo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21912 Camargo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21912 Camargo have a pool?
No, 21912 Camargo does not have a pool.
Does 21912 Camargo have accessible units?
No, 21912 Camargo does not have accessible units.
Does 21912 Camargo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21912 Camargo has units with dishwashers.
Does 21912 Camargo have units with air conditioning?
No, 21912 Camargo does not have units with air conditioning.

