21542 Oakbrook

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL DETACHED CONDO WITH 2 BEDS & 2 BATHS WITH LARGE BACKYARD WITH LAKE ACCESS IN MISSION VIEJO. This home which feels like a single family home because it is not attached to anyone else, boasts countless upgrades including all new flooring with tile that looks like wood throughout (no carpet). All new Milgard windows and sliders. Contemporary cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter tops in both bathrooms. Shutters in kitchen and new chandelier in kitchen nook. Stainless steel appliances. Stacked stone around fireplace with custom wood mantle. New AC and furnace. Owner might consider washer/dryer.