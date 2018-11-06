All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 21542 Oakbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21542 Oakbrook
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

21542 Oakbrook

21542 Oakbrook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

21542 Oakbrook, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eastbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL DETACHED CONDO WITH 2 BEDS & 2 BATHS WITH LARGE BACKYARD WITH LAKE ACCESS IN MISSION VIEJO. This home which feels like a single family home because it is not attached to anyone else, boasts countless upgrades including all new flooring with tile that looks like wood throughout (no carpet). All new Milgard windows and sliders. Contemporary cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter tops in both bathrooms. Shutters in kitchen and new chandelier in kitchen nook. Stainless steel appliances. Stacked stone around fireplace with custom wood mantle. New AC and furnace. Owner might consider washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21542 Oakbrook have any available units?
21542 Oakbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21542 Oakbrook have?
Some of 21542 Oakbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21542 Oakbrook currently offering any rent specials?
21542 Oakbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21542 Oakbrook pet-friendly?
No, 21542 Oakbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21542 Oakbrook offer parking?
Yes, 21542 Oakbrook offers parking.
Does 21542 Oakbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21542 Oakbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21542 Oakbrook have a pool?
No, 21542 Oakbrook does not have a pool.
Does 21542 Oakbrook have accessible units?
No, 21542 Oakbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 21542 Oakbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21542 Oakbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 21542 Oakbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21542 Oakbrook has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside