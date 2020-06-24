21326 BISHOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

What a view! This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and over looks Lake Mission Viejo. Views of the lake, the mountains and city lights. Completely Remodeled Kitchen, New Cabinets, Granite Slab Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting, Travertine like Tile, 6-inch Baseboards. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is 1800 sq ft with Formal Dining Room, Kitchenette Dining, Family Room /wood burning fireplace, Large Living Room, 2 Car Direct Access Garage and separate inside Laundry Room. All bedrooms are upstairs, Master Bedroom has high vaulted ceilings and forever views. Large professionally landscaped backyard, large patio cover all set in a tropical theme. This over-sized pie shaped lot is about 7200 sq.ft. Most pets are allowed with additional pet deposit.

Call Greg Hughes to see this home any time. 949-350-9555