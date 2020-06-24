All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21326 BISHOP

21326 Bishop · No Longer Available
Location

21326 Bishop, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a view! This home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and over looks Lake Mission Viejo. Views of the lake, the mountains and city lights. Completely Remodeled Kitchen, New Cabinets, Granite Slab Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting, Travertine like Tile, 6-inch Baseboards. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is 1800 sq ft with Formal Dining Room, Kitchenette Dining, Family Room /wood burning fireplace, Large Living Room, 2 Car Direct Access Garage and separate inside Laundry Room. All bedrooms are upstairs, Master Bedroom has high vaulted ceilings and forever views. Large professionally landscaped backyard, large patio cover all set in a tropical theme. This over-sized pie shaped lot is about 7200 sq.ft. Most pets are allowed with additional pet deposit.
Call Greg Hughes to see this home any time. 949-350-9555

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21326 BISHOP have any available units?
21326 BISHOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21326 BISHOP have?
Some of 21326 BISHOP's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21326 BISHOP currently offering any rent specials?
21326 BISHOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21326 BISHOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 21326 BISHOP is pet friendly.
Does 21326 BISHOP offer parking?
Yes, 21326 BISHOP offers parking.
Does 21326 BISHOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21326 BISHOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21326 BISHOP have a pool?
No, 21326 BISHOP does not have a pool.
Does 21326 BISHOP have accessible units?
No, 21326 BISHOP does not have accessible units.
Does 21326 BISHOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 21326 BISHOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21326 BISHOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 21326 BISHOP does not have units with air conditioning.
