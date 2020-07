Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage bocce court shuffle board tennis court

Lovely corner unit, walking distance to all amenities, granite kitchen, plenty of light, beautiful patio, epoxy garage flooring with plenty of storage.

Palmia will soon offer again tennis, paddle tennis, pickleball, bocce ball, shuffle board and more. Numerous clubs and activities, all in immaculately kept grounds with 24 hr. guard gated security. Includes membership to Lake Mission Viejo with fishing, boating, and a spectacular summer concert series.