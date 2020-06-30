All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 21241 MAZATLAN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21241 MAZATLAN
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

21241 MAZATLAN

21241 Mazatlan · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

21241 Mazatlan, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Just like a single level with only a huge bedroom and bath on second floor. Great privacy for overnight guests. Property has just been staged and shows fantastic!Popular Palmia Villa's Plan 5. 3 bedrooms with their own baths. 4 baths total! 2 bedrooms downstairs (including master suite)Master suite has tub, shower and large walk-in closet. 2nd. master suite upstairs with walk-in closet and private bath! Spacious great room with fireplace, built-ins and high cathedral ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Corian kitchen counters with lots of storage.Wrap around patio. Cul-de-sac location. Freshly custom painted. Guard-gated 55+ community. Fabulous amenities: pools, jacuzzi, tennis courts, 18-hole putting course, clubs, gym, library, trips, etc. Fantastic life style! Formal dining room plus breakfast nook.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21241 MAZATLAN have any available units?
21241 MAZATLAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21241 MAZATLAN have?
Some of 21241 MAZATLAN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21241 MAZATLAN currently offering any rent specials?
21241 MAZATLAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21241 MAZATLAN pet-friendly?
No, 21241 MAZATLAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21241 MAZATLAN offer parking?
Yes, 21241 MAZATLAN offers parking.
Does 21241 MAZATLAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21241 MAZATLAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21241 MAZATLAN have a pool?
Yes, 21241 MAZATLAN has a pool.
Does 21241 MAZATLAN have accessible units?
No, 21241 MAZATLAN does not have accessible units.
Does 21241 MAZATLAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21241 MAZATLAN has units with dishwashers.
Does 21241 MAZATLAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 21241 MAZATLAN does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside