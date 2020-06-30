21241 MAZATLAN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Just like a single level with only a huge bedroom and bath on second floor. Great privacy for overnight guests. Property has just been staged and shows fantastic!Popular Palmia Villa's Plan 5. 3 bedrooms with their own baths. 4 baths total! 2 bedrooms downstairs (including master suite)Master suite has tub, shower and large walk-in closet. 2nd. master suite upstairs with walk-in closet and private bath! Spacious great room with fireplace, built-ins and high cathedral ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Corian kitchen counters with lots of storage.Wrap around patio. Cul-de-sac location. Freshly custom painted. Guard-gated 55+ community. Fabulous amenities: pools, jacuzzi, tennis courts, 18-hole putting course, clubs, gym, library, trips, etc. Fantastic life style! Formal dining room plus breakfast nook.