All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 17 Bolero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
17 Bolero
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:21 PM

17 Bolero

17 Bolero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

17 Bolero, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Knolls

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning home located on a private cul-de-sac street in Pacific Hills. Spacious formal living room with plenty of windows and light, with entry way to kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast nook. Walk through into the family living room which features a fireplace, and entry to large backyard with garden and built-in BBQ with bar area. Main floor has a laundry located next to the garage. Master bedroom upstairs features walk-in closet, backyard view. En-suite master bathroom features soaking tub and full sized shower. Freshly painted and upstairs bedrooms has been upgraded to hardwood floors. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus office/bedroom on the main level. Direct access to side-by-side 2 car garage with 3 car spaces on the driveway. Enjoy easy access to the 5 freeway, shopping, dining, and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Bolero have any available units?
17 Bolero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 17 Bolero have?
Some of 17 Bolero's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Bolero currently offering any rent specials?
17 Bolero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Bolero pet-friendly?
No, 17 Bolero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 17 Bolero offer parking?
Yes, 17 Bolero offers parking.
Does 17 Bolero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Bolero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Bolero have a pool?
No, 17 Bolero does not have a pool.
Does 17 Bolero have accessible units?
No, 17 Bolero does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Bolero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Bolero has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Bolero have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Bolero does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside