Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning home located on a private cul-de-sac street in Pacific Hills. Spacious formal living room with plenty of windows and light, with entry way to kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast nook. Walk through into the family living room which features a fireplace, and entry to large backyard with garden and built-in BBQ with bar area. Main floor has a laundry located next to the garage. Master bedroom upstairs features walk-in closet, backyard view. En-suite master bathroom features soaking tub and full sized shower. Freshly painted and upstairs bedrooms has been upgraded to hardwood floors. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus office/bedroom on the main level. Direct access to side-by-side 2 car garage with 3 car spaces on the driveway. Enjoy easy access to the 5 freeway, shopping, dining, and entertaining.