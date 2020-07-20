All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
16 Quinn Way
16 Quinn Way

16 Quinn Way · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

16 Quinn Way, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Call/text Elizabeth for private showing at 949-632-2800 **Welcome to 16 Quinn Way in Mission Viejo, Orange County California ~USA. Looking for the BEST - this is it. Large townhouse offering 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with DOWNSTAIRS bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy contemporary living in this beautiful Lennar tri level home with your very own front gated patio plus charming balcony on the mid level. Good size bedroom and bathroom on first level. Second level invites you with expansive, open concept living area where you will be delighted with gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliance, granite countertops, designer backsplash, massive center island with breakfast bar, crown molding and relaxing balcony. High ceiling and so much natural light. Laundry room with cabinets, washer/dryer hookup. Third level with master retreat , walk in closet and exquisite master bath featuring separate shower and bathtub and dual vanities. spacious third bedroom and full bath are here as well. The Ridge community offers resort style pool, spa, BBQ, outdoor fireplace, neighborhood tot lot. It is centrally located close to shops, restaurants, schools. **- for more information call/text 949-632-2800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Quinn Way have any available units?
16 Quinn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 16 Quinn Way have?
Some of 16 Quinn Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Quinn Way currently offering any rent specials?
16 Quinn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Quinn Way pet-friendly?
No, 16 Quinn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 16 Quinn Way offer parking?
Yes, 16 Quinn Way offers parking.
Does 16 Quinn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Quinn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Quinn Way have a pool?
Yes, 16 Quinn Way has a pool.
Does 16 Quinn Way have accessible units?
No, 16 Quinn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Quinn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Quinn Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Quinn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Quinn Way does not have units with air conditioning.
