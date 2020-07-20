Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

Call/text Elizabeth for private showing at 949-632-2800 **Welcome to 16 Quinn Way in Mission Viejo, Orange County California ~USA. Looking for the BEST - this is it. Large townhouse offering 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with DOWNSTAIRS bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy contemporary living in this beautiful Lennar tri level home with your very own front gated patio plus charming balcony on the mid level. Good size bedroom and bathroom on first level. Second level invites you with expansive, open concept living area where you will be delighted with gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliance, granite countertops, designer backsplash, massive center island with breakfast bar, crown molding and relaxing balcony. High ceiling and so much natural light. Laundry room with cabinets, washer/dryer hookup. Third level with master retreat , walk in closet and exquisite master bath featuring separate shower and bathtub and dual vanities. spacious third bedroom and full bath are here as well. The Ridge community offers resort style pool, spa, BBQ, outdoor fireplace, neighborhood tot lot. It is centrally located close to shops, restaurants, schools. **- for more information call/text 949-632-2800